Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lessened its holdings in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) by 51.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,087 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Freshworks were worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 51,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Freshworks by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Freshworks from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Freshworks in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Freshworks from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.21.

FRSH opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. Freshworks Inc. has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $19.77. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.94 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.69.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Freshworks had a negative return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 13.24%. The business had revenue of $196.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mika Yamamoto sold 3,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $50,750.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 611,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,684,776.80. This represents a 0.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 6,303 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.75, for a total value of $92,969.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,501,393.50. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,909 shares of company stock worth $425,981. 11.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

