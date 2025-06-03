Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GTES. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 187.4% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2,968.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gates Industrial Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:GTES opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 12-month low of $14.70 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gates Industrial ( NYSE:GTES Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Gates Industrial had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $847.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gates Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Gates Industrial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Gates Industrial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Gates Industrial

Insider Buying and Selling at Gates Industrial

In other Gates Industrial news, Director Fredrik J. Eliasson bought 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.56 per share, with a total value of $1,173,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 188,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,121.12. The trade was a 46.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gates Industrial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.