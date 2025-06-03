GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in GitLab were worth $5,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its position in GitLab by 189.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 40,171 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in GitLab by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in GitLab by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $45.55 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.38. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.90 and a 12-month high of $74.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -142.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on GTLB. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of GitLab in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on GitLab from $77.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GitLab from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on GitLab from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $2,386,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 344,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,251,329.20. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Bostrom sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $2,075,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,913 shares in the company, valued at $7,518,086.44. The trade was a 21.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 461,584 shares of company stock worth $23,192,574 over the last ninety days. 16.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

