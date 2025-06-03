Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP) Trading Up 0.1% – Still a Buy?

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. 1,321 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market cap of $12.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSFP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.38% of Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Future Planet Equity ETF (GSFP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively-managed fund of global companies that seek to address environmental problems. GSFP was launched on Jul 13, 2021 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

