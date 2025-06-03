Grainger (OTC:GRGTF) Shares Down 5.5% – What’s Next?

Grainger plc (OTC:GRGTF – Get Free Report) shares fell 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 835 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.96.
Grainger Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.75.
Grainger Company Profile
Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and manages private rental homes in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as Grainger Trust Plc and changed the name to Grainger Plc in March 2007. Grainger plc was incorporated in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Grainger
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Ulta’s Beautiful Q1 Earnings Report Points to More Gains Ahead
- What is a support level?
- Top 3 ETFs Defense Hawks Are Buying
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Zscaler Will Hit $360 Soon: Here’s the How and Why
Receive News & Ratings for Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.