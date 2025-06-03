Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Acquired by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) by 54.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 234,548 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,235 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Green Plains were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Green Plains by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,344 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the last quarter. Dauntless Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Plains in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 120.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,071 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Green Plains by 340.6% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 7,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $4.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $272.06 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 1.19. Green Plains Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.14 and a 1 year high of $18.14.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.37). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $601.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. UBS Group lowered Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $20.50 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Green Plains from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Green Plains from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $10.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

