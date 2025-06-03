GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.94 and traded as high as $3.18. GSI Technology shares last traded at $3.14, with a volume of 166,898 shares changing hands.
The firm has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.94.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 64.33% and a negative return on equity of 50.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 million during the quarter.
GSI Technology, Inc designs, develops, and markets semiconductor memory solutions to networking, industrial, medical, aerospace, and military customers in the United States, China, Singapore, Germany, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers associative processing unit products, which are focuses on applications using similarity search in visual search queries for ecommerce, computer vision, drug discovery, cyber security, and service markets.
