Harmony Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Harmony Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,444 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 4.6% of Harmony Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Harmony Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc now owns 125 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amazon.com by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

AMZN stock opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.61 and a 52 week high of $242.52.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $248.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Maxim Group raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citizens Jmp lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at $95,776,017.26. The trade was a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total transaction of $541,129.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. This trade represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

