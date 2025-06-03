HeartBeam (NASDAQ:BEATW) Trading Up 10% – Still a Buy?

HeartBeam, Inc. (NASDAQ:BEATW – Get Free Report) shot up 10% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

HeartBeam Stock Up 10.0%

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.60.

HeartBeam Company Profile

HeartBeam, Inc, a medical technology company, primarily focuses on developing and commercializing ambulatory electrocardiogram solutions that enable the detection and monitoring of cardiac disease outside a healthcare facility setting. The company develops three-dimensional (3D)-vector electrocardiogram (ECG) platform for heart attack detection.

