Helium Advisors LLC Takes Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Helium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 18,223 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,000. NVIDIA makes up about 1.9% of Helium Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hickory Point Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,272,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP now owns 26,700 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,124 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 52,307 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 32,092 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,312,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. DZ Bank raised shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 target price (up previously from $155.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total transaction of $7,787,887.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,509,924.95. This represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $195.95.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.06). NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The company had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

