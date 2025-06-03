Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) Shares Purchased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of Hillenbrand worth $5,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Hillenbrand by 161.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138 shares during the period. 89.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on HI shares. KeyCorp lowered Hillenbrand from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Hillenbrand from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st.

Hillenbrand Stock Performance

NYSE HI opened at $18.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.92 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.36 and a 1-year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $715.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.00 million. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 15.00% and a negative net margin of 7.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hillenbrand Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -23.62%.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as an industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Process Solutions and Molding Technology Solutions. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, equipment system design services, as well as offers mixing technology, ingredient automation, and portion process; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.