Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS) Shares Down 1.9% – Time to Sell?

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.40 and last traded at $1.45. Approximately 22,725 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,388,685 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.48.

Hillstream BioPharma Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 3.08.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc, a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors.

