Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $1,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Vident Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 112,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 22,229 shares during the period. Soviero Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $4,020,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 916,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 187,600 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 346.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,874,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Himax Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of HIMX opened at $8.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $13.91.

Himax Technologies Announces Dividend

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $215.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.10 million. Himax Technologies had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 9.09%. Himax Technologies’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.7%. Himax Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 148.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HIMX. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Himax Technologies in a report on Friday, May 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.80 price objective on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Himax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Himax Technologies

About Himax Technologies

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides display imaging processing technologies in China, Taiwan, the Philippines, Korea, Japan, Europe, and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Driver IC and Non-Driver Products. It offers display driver integrated circuits (ICs) and timing controllers that are used in televisions, PC monitors, laptops, mobile phones, tablets, automotive, ePaper devices, industrial displays, and other products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.