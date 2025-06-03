Infrastructure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 1st

Get alerts:

NVIDIA, Alphabet, Broadcom, Oracle, and Marvell Technology are the five Infrastructure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Infrastructure stocks are shares of companies that own, operate or build the fundamental physical and organizational structures—such as utilities, transportation networks, energy pipelines and communications systems—needed for an economy to function. Because these businesses provide essential services with stable demand and often regulated or long-term contracted revenues, infrastructure stocks tend to deliver steady cash flows, defensive downside and attractive dividend yields. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Infrastructure stocks within the last several days.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $134.28. 332,224,842 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,499,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.38. The company has a market cap of $3.28 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $195.95.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.13 on Friday, hitting $169.73. 52,598,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,949,599. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $140.53 and a 1-year high of $207.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.56.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $2.47 on Friday, reaching $239.50. 27,045,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,873,614. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 195.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $195.38 and its 200-day moving average is $203.43. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Shares of NYSE ORCL traded up $2.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $165.03. The company had a trading volume of 17,537,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,527,386. Oracle has a 1-year low of $117.34 and a 1-year high of $198.31. The stock has a market cap of $461.58 billion, a PE ratio of 40.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $144.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07.

Marvell Technology (MRVL)

Marvell Technology, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

MRVL traded down $4.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.28. The company had a trading volume of 48,266,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,449,962. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.87, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology has a 12-month low of $47.09 and a 12-month high of $127.48.

