Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Position Trimmed by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,289 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Ingevity were worth $5,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,239,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,279,000 after acquiring an additional 115,581 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,388,000 after buying an additional 398,800 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,287,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 101,866 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,142,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,561,000 after buying an additional 208,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ingevity by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,135,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,261,000 after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NGVT opened at $40.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.91. Ingevity Co. has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $51.67.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.25. Ingevity had a negative net margin of 30.60% and a positive return on equity of 41.44%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Ingevity’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ingevity Co. will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ingevity from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells activated carbon products, derivative specialty chemicals, and engineered polymers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. It operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Advanced Polymer Technologies.

