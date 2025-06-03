Inspire Trust Co. N.A. Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Inspire Trust Co. N.A. lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,523 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises 1.0% of Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Inspire Trust Co. N.A.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. DCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 14,463 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $1,544,000. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129,669 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $17,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,079 shares in the last quarter. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,272,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $842,373,000 after purchasing an additional 559,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded NVIDIA to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.66.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 54.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $195.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.42, for a total value of $2,368,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,208 shares in the company, valued at $6,300,891.36. This trade represents a 27.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

