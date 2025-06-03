Intelligent Living Application Group (NASDAQ:ILAG) Shares Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Intelligent Living Application Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ILAG – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.42 and last traded at $0.39. 171,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 452,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.39.

Intelligent Living Application Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.74, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

Intelligent Living Application Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intelligent Living Application Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells mechanical locksets to customers in the United States and Canada. Its mechanical locksets consist of deadbolts, entry locksets, privacy locksets, and passage locksets as well as storerooms locks. The company offers locksets for outdoors comprising main entrances and gates, and indoor uses.

Featured Articles

