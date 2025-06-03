International Paper (NYSE:IP) Shares Sold by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 118,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 22,186 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IP. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in International Paper by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in International Paper by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB increased its stake in International Paper by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB now owns 16,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in International Paper by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,792 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Holly G. Goughnour sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total value of $336,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,896.25. The trade was a 19.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Stock Performance

Shares of IP opened at $47.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.73. International Paper has a 12-month low of $41.50 and a 12-month high of $60.36.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Paper Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.4625 dividend. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $40.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial set a $59.00 price objective on shares of International Paper in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Paper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.86.

International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

