Investmark Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Investmark Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,262 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baker Boyer National Bank now owns 2,403 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,074 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 11,496 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $137.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $115.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.21. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $195.95.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 69.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.29%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total transaction of $525,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. The trade was a 0.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 66,660 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $7,787,887.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,085,765 shares in the company, valued at $360,509,924.95. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207. Corporate insiders own 4.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp set a $190.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

See Also

