iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Position Reduced by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $6,374,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $208.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.38.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.2611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

