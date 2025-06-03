JDM Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JDM Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,118 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,475 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,321,000. Novem Group purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,815,000. 10Elms LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $509,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 560,195 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $122,901,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Wall Street Zen cut Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $212.00 price objective (down from $215.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.57.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,366.20. The trade was a 15.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,695 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.79, for a total value of $541,129.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,050,626.20. The trade was a 2.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last ninety days. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.8%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.61 and a twelve month high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.68 and its 200 day moving average is $208.63.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.