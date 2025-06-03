JT Stratford LLC Acquires 5,426 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 2.0% of JT Stratford LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Momentous Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $749,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 317,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,572,000 after acquiring an additional 39,696 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 242,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Bearing Point Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $12,014,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 173.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,461,573 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $759,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,196,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $206.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $190.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $208.63. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.99, for a total value of $469,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,776,017.26. This trade represents a 0.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,532,102.20. This trade represents a 0.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,537 shares of company stock worth $20,018,625 over the last three months. 9.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $287.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Amazon.com from $230.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.57.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

