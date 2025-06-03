Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Shares Sold by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 151,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 699,449 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $6,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Kilroy Realty by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,592.3% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 400,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,216,000 after buying an additional 376,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 308,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,497,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

KRC stock opened at $32.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23 and a beta of 1.16. Kilroy Realty Co. has a 1 year low of $27.07 and a 1 year high of $43.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.59.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $270.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.90 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 3.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kilroy Realty news, EVP John Osmond sold 4,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total transaction of $140,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,484.48. The trade was a 24.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider A. Robert Paratte sold 6,000 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $208,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 86,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,486.56. This trade represents a 6.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Friday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.10.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile



Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

