LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp trimmed its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,563 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in LKQ were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,678,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,698 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $559,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LKQ by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 126,729 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 11,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in LKQ during the fourth quarter worth $367,000. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude purchased 2,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares in the company, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $190,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 316,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,452.70. The trade was a 1.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on LKQ. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

LKQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LKQ opened at $40.11 on Tuesday. LKQ Co. has a 1-year low of $35.56 and a 1-year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 0.98.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.93% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. LKQ’s payout ratio is 44.78%.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

