Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 22,551 Shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) by 164.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.15% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TCMD. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tactile Systems Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $306,000. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 142.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 27,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 11,930 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 119.1% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 56,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 30,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology Stock Performance

Shares of TCMD stock opened at $9.89 on Tuesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.61 and a 12 month high of $21.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tactile Systems Technology ( NASDAQ:TCMD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $61.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William W. Burke sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.67, for a total transaction of $31,911.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,188.40. This represents a 6.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elaine M. Birkemeyer sold 2,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $29,034.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $985,163.34. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut Tactile Systems Technology from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. B. Riley raised shares of Tactile Systems Technology to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Tactile Systems Technology Profile



Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

