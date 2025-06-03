Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 55,535 Shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 190.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,535 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 10,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $10.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average of $8.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.08. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.92 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Wedbush began coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.56.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oral small-molecule and protein therapeutics to treat rare diseases. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

