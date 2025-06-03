Mackenzie Financial Corp Acquires 6,182 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) by 92.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,880 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 6,182 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 65.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 247,717 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,321,000 after purchasing an additional 98,158 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 192.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,163 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 97.6% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GBCI stock opened at $41.07 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $34.48 and a one year high of $60.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.79.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 8th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.97%.

GBCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $45.00 price target on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

