Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 42,239 Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Free Report) by 178.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,239 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.05% of Piedmont Office Realty Trust worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 809.2% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 84.48% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust stock opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $918.13 million, a PE ratio of -11.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 13.86%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PDM shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Piedmont Office Realty Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Piedmont Office Realty Trust

In other news, CFO Sherry L. Rexroad purchased 16,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.95 per share, with a total value of $100,257.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,257.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

