Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys 86,021 Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD – Free Report) by 261.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,885 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,021 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookdale Senior Living were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKD. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6,029.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Crestline Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Freestone Grove Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000.

BKD has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.70.

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $8.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.32 and its 200 day moving average is $5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 6.46% and a negative return on equity of 65.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookdale Senior Living Inc owns, manages, and operates senior living communities in the United States. It operates in three segments: Independent Living, Assisted Living and Memory Care, and Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRCs). The Independent Living segment owns or leases communities comprising independent and assisted living units in a single community that are primarily designed for middle to upper income seniors.

