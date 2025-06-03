Mackenzie Financial Corp Buys New Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 10,169 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNV. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,014 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares during the last quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 104,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,334,000 after buying an additional 14,910 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 48,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after buying an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNV. Barclays cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $64.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Raymond James cut Synovus Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $67.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of SNV opened at $47.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.81 and a 1 year high of $59.92.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $573.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.35 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

