Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 85.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,345 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 626,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,649,000 after buying an additional 20,514 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Hormel Foods by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 313,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,838,000 after buying an additional 116,304 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,374,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,270 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 71,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 9,120 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

HRL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas raised Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Hormel Foods news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,835.20. This trade represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HRL opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $27.59 and a 12 month high of $33.80.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.67%.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

