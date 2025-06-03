Mackenzie Financial Corp Grows Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 29.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 327.0% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Raymond James raised shares of Brighthouse Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.80.

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $59.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $64.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.29.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $4.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. Analysts predict that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 20.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP Vonda Huss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $178,530.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,097,423.91. This trade represents a 13.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

