Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $533,000 Position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,358 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,689,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,731,000 after buying an additional 53,341 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,929,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,916,000 after acquiring an additional 869,420 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,067,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,451,000 after acquiring an additional 266,301 shares in the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 79.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,034,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,881,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 549,884 shares in the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LILAK opened at $5.02 on Tuesday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Liberty Latin America ( NASDAQ:LILAK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.55). Liberty Latin America had a negative return on equity of 31.59% and a negative net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th.

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Noyes bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.53 per share, for a total transaction of $36,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 231,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,243.13. This represents a 3.58% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Balan Nair bought 22,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.39 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.81. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,651,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,247,894.39. The trade was a 1.40% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

