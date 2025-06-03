Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $539,000 Stock Position in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report) by 120.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Cactus were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Cactus alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WHD. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cactus by 74.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Cactus by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cactus in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in shares of Cactus by 202.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Cactus Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of WHD stock opened at $41.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.26. Cactus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.80 and a 1 year high of $70.01.

Cactus Announces Dividend

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.03. Cactus had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The company had revenue of $280.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $272.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cactus, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Cactus from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Cactus from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Cactus from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WHD

About Cactus

(Free Report)

Cactus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and leases pressure control and spoolable pipes in the United States, Australia, Canada, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pressure Control and Spoolable Technologies. The Pressure Control segment designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellhead and pressure control equipment under the Cactus Wellhead brand name through service centers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.