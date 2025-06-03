Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $543,000 Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 94.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 452,455 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,131,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $747,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,715,191 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 21,285,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $428,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,763,349 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,869,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,173,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 496.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 8,202,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,827,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in First Horizon in the 4th quarter valued at about $132,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.41.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $19.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $19.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $22.44. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.59.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. First Horizon had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $823.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $825.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 41.67%.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

