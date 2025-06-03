Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $555,000 Stock Holdings in Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Free Report) by 412.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,997 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.22% of Fulcrum Therapeutics worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FULC. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 182.3% during the fourth quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,338,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,675 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,100,000 after buying an additional 1,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 110.3% during the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,410,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,629,000 after buying an additional 739,713 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 176.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 367,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 234,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,002,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

FULC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (up previously from $6.00) on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Leerink Partners upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:FULC opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.32 and a 12-month high of $10.13. The firm has a market cap of $375.69 million, a PE ratio of -22.45 and a beta of 2.29.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. On average, research analysts expect that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

