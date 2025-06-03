Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $557,000 Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 150.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,912 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,555 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $557,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 31,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 11,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 312,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 84.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntsman Stock Performance

Huntsman stock opened at $11.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 0.82. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.89 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.06%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Huntsman from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Huntsman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Bank of America downgraded Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Huntsman from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Huntsman Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

