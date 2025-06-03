Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $581,000 Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 17.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.92. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $82.16 and a one year high of $114.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.80.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.33%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $555,294.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 71,441 shares in the company, valued at $6,959,782.22. The trade was a 7.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $119.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.29.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

