Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $587,000 Stock Position in Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)

Mackenzie Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE – Free Report) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,629 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 22,312 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Genie Energy were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Genie Energy by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA bought a new position in Genie Energy during the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genie Energy

In other news, Director Allan Sass sold 2,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $51,742.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $685,586.80. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genie Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

Genie Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GNE opened at $21.34 on Tuesday. Genie Energy Ltd. has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $572.97 million, a PE ratio of 152.46 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.38.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter. Genie Energy had a net margin of 0.80% and a return on equity of 21.48%. The firm had revenue of $136.81 million during the quarter.

Genie Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Genie Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 214.29%.

About Genie Energy

Genie Energy Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the supply of electricity and natural gas to residential and small business customers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, GRE and Genie Renewables. The company also develops, constructs, and operates solar energy projects for commercial and industrial customers, as well as its own portfolio; provides energy brokerage and advisory services; markets community solar energy solutions; and manufactures and distributes solar panel, as well as engages in solar installation design and project management activities.

