Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $599,000 Stock Holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,236 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Premier were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Premier alerts:

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PINC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 157.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 297.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Premier in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PINC opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -228.58 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.70. Premier, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.23 and a 1 year high of $23.56.

Premier Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at Premier

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In related news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,668 shares in the company, valued at $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,119 shares of company stock valued at $510,734 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINC

Premier Profile

(Free Report)

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.