Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $663,000 Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 192.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,401 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of WesBanco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 135,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,400,000 after acquiring an additional 16,354 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in WesBanco by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 33,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in WesBanco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in WesBanco by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 58,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.92 and a 200-day moving average of $32.52. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $37.36.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $253.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s payout ratio is 96.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WSBC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

