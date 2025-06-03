Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $668,000 Stock Holdings in The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB)

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited (NYSE:NTB – Free Report) by 192.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,281 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,024 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 172,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 14,139 shares of the bank’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Stock Performance

Shares of NTB stock opened at $42.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $39.70 and a 200-day moving average of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited has a one year low of $32.78 and a one year high of $43.09.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Announces Dividend

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son ( NYSE:NTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.89 million. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a net margin of 26.51% and a return on equity of 21.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th.

Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Profile

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. provides community banking and wealth management business. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Channel Islands and the UK, and Other. The Bermuda and Cayman segments offer retail banking and wealth management.

