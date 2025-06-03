Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $552,000 in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $552,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SSTK. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth $9,903,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,018,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,904,000 after buying an additional 189,015 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 601,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,255,000 after buying an additional 132,055 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 299,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,087,000 after buying an additional 130,831 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 831,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,240,000 after buying an additional 127,399 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

SSTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Shutterstock from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Wall Street Zen started coverage on Shutterstock in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Shutterstock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

NYSE SSTK opened at $18.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $635.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.22. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.35 and a 1-year high of $46.10.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.23). Shutterstock had a return on equity of 20.39% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $242.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.10%.

Shutterstock, Inc provides platform to connect brands and businesses to high quality content in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects in HD and 4K formats that are integrated into websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement images and footage.

