Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $560,000 in SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of SoundThinking, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of SoundThinking by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 48,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 7,636 shares during the period. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC now owns 23,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 16,975 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SoundThinking by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 62,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of SoundThinking from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of SoundThinking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of SoundThinking in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundThinking presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Shares of SoundThinking stock opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.21 million, a P/E ratio of -130.32 and a beta of 1.21. SoundThinking, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.33 and a 52 week high of $19.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.56.

SoundThinking (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $28.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.91 million. SoundThinking had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that SoundThinking, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SoundThinking, Inc, a public safety technology company that provides transformative solutions and strategic advisory services for law enforcement and civic leadership. Its SafetySmart Platform, an integrated suite of data-driven tools that enable law enforcement and community violence prevention and health organizations to be efficient in public safety outcomes.

