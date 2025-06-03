Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $571,000 in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 453,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,520,000 after buying an additional 274,591 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $635,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Mission Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $1,133,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Juan R. Wiesner sold 75,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $757,542.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,080,000. This represents a 6.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 35.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Mission Produce stock opened at $11.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $788.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.65.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

