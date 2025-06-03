Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $591,000 in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.07% of Heidrick & Struggles International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $269,000. 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $425,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Monahan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.55 per share, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,597,188.70. The trade was a 3.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Heidrick & Struggles International Price Performance

NASDAQ HSII opened at $43.47 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.46. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.20 and a 12 month high of $49.02. The company has a market capitalization of $896.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.98.

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. The business had revenue of $287.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.42 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Heidrick & Struggles International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HSII has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

About Heidrick & Struggles International

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc engages in provision of leadership consulting, culture shaping and senior-level executive search services. It offers its clients build leadership teams through facilitating the recruitment, management and deployment of senior executives. It operates under the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, Heidrick Consulting, and On Demand Talent Business.

