Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $596,000 in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 61,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Genesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $479,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Genesco in the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesco

In related news, Director Gregory A. Sandfort acquired 10,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $251,524.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,201.68. This represents a 69.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc sold 12,000 shares of Genesco stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,097,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,758,430.50. This represents a 1.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 23.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of Genesco in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Genesco in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

Genesco Price Performance

NYSE:GCO opened at $21.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.14. Genesco Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $44.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day moving average of $31.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 7th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.05). Genesco had a negative net margin of 1.13% and a positive return on equity of 0.56%. The business had revenue of $745.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Genesco Brands.

