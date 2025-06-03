Mackenzie Financial Corp Invests $655,000 in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in YETI by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in YETI by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in YETI by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE YETI opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.08. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.91. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.61 and a 12 month high of $45.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YETI ( NYSE:YETI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The company had revenue of $351.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. YETI’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YETI shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of YETI in a report on Monday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of YETI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of YETI from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.40.

About YETI

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

