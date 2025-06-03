Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $569,000 Investment in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSW. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 139.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of OneSpaWorld during the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on OSW shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of OneSpaWorld in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 14,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total transaction of $274,557.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,686.80. This trade represents a 8.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Trading Up 0.5%

OneSpaWorld stock opened at $18.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07 and a beta of 1.36. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $14.21 and a 12-month high of $23.01.

OneSpaWorld Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. OneSpaWorld’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

About OneSpaWorld

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

Further Reading

