Mackenzie Financial Corp Makes New $605,000 Investment in BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU)

Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BankUnited in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 188,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,177,000 after buying an additional 31,416 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 351,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,402,000 after buying an additional 45,648 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in BankUnited by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BankUnited by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,099,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BKU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BankUnited from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Hovde Group dropped their price target on BankUnited from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BankUnited from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on BankUnited from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.42.

BankUnited Price Performance

NYSE BKU opened at $33.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. BankUnited, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.78 and a 52-week high of $44.45.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $255.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.35 million. BankUnited had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that BankUnited, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BankUnited Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from BankUnited’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at BankUnited

In related news, Director Sanjiv Sobti acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.07 per share, for a total transaction of $64,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 20,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,478.74. The trade was a 10.65% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kevin A. Malcolm sold 3,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $113,772.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,955. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,010 shares of company stock worth $912,565 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

Further Reading

